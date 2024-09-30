(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for the Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The 23-year-old Ukrainian international has not been able to live up to the expectations since the move to Stamford Bridge and he has been criticised for his performances.

The winger could certainly use a fresh start and a move away from Chelsea could be ideal for him. It seems that Liverpool could be willing to provide him with an exit route in the near future.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are looking at players who can replace Mohamed Salah in the side and they are keeping tabs on the Chelsea winger. The report states that Liverpool would be willing to negotiate a deal for the Ukrainian for a fee of around €35 million. The overall package could rise to €50 million and it remains to be seen whether the two parties can secure an agreement.

The move would be quite surprising given Mudryk’s performances for Chelsea since joining the club (seven goals in 64 appearances). Salah has been a world-class player for Liverpool and replacing him with the Chelsea flop would make no sense for the Reds.

The signing is unlikely to go down well with the fans either.

Chelsea will hope to get rid of Mykhailo Mudryk

The Blues spent €100 million on the player and they will be fully aware of the fact that they will have to accept a substantial loss on him if he is sold. Recouping €50 million for him might not be a bad option.

Chelsea will be able to invest the proceeds from his departure into the playing squad.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. Salah is one of the best players in the world and Liverpool will have to replace him adequately. It is highly unlikely that Mudryk will be able to fill the void left by him.

Top Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images