James Maddison (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham attacking midfielder James Maddison was singled out by Paul Scholes as one slightly sloppy performer from the club’s 3-0 win away to Manchester United on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has mostly done pretty well since joining Spurs, but some fans might also feel he’s not quite shown his full potential yet, having previously been such an exciting performer during his Leicester City days.

Scholes certainly wasn’t too impressed with some sloppy play by Maddison at times in Tottenham’s win away to Man Utd, which was, in fairness, not really a game with too many negative points for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke gave Spurs a fairly comfortable win at Old Trafford, in a performance that will live long in the memory of those travelling fans, who have not encountered too much joy at that particular ground.

Still, Maddison could perhaps have done more to impose himself on this game, considering what a good position Tottenham found themselves in.

Maddison singled out for criticism by Scholes

“I actually felt Tottenham got a little bit sloppy against ten men. He (Fernandes) talked about how they might have turned it around with 11 men. I think with 11 men, it could have been three or four before he got sent off,” Scholes said on Premier League Productions, as quoted by TBR Football.

“I think him getting sent off might have done them a favour because, it’s 11-v-11, I don’t think Tottenham would have stopped. I think they got a little sloppy, at times, in the second half.

“Maddison, at times, giving the ball away.”

THFC will hope to build on this result as they’ve not always been the most consistent side under Postecoglou, even if their overall trajectory has been good since the Australian tactician took over.

Maddison will surely be a key part of keeping Spurs competitive in this year’s top four race, so fans will no doubt hope he shows his best form soon.