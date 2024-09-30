Man City identify midfielder from Champions League club as top choice to replace Rodri

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City are interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella to replace the injured Rodri, according to the Daily Star.

Rodri will be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious injury against Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Spaniard has torn his ACL and he is expected to miss the rest of the season in a major blow for the Premier League champions.

In a match that was full of controversies against title rivals Arsenal, Guardiola’s team, who have won just two points out of the last six available in the Premier League, the injury to Rodri could have serious repercussions.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder is one of the most important players at the club, with the Sky Blues not having his replacement in the squad.

Rodri controls the midfield with complete command and orchestrates their attacks and guards their defense.

Man City have now lined up Inter Milan star Barella as the player they want to replace Rodri.

Guardiola’s team will have to wait till the January transfer window if they are looking to sign a replacement for their star midfielder.

Man City will find it difficult to bring Barella from the San Siro to the Etihad Stadium.

The Italian midfielder recently signed a new contract with the Serie A winners and they have placed a price tag of around £75million on the 27-year-old.

Man City manager was impressed with Barella when Inter Milan traveled to the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League this month.

Man City are not the same team without Rodri

Without Rodri, Man City’s struggles are there for everyone to see, with the Premier League giants failing to win without him.

They struggled to beat 10-men Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium and this weekend, they could not get the better of Eddie Howe’s stubborn Newcastle United side.

The Sky Blues have lost their top position in the Premier League to Arne Slot’s Liverpool side, who beat Wolves 2-1 at the weekend.