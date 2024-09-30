Man United star opens up on Instagram following struggle against Tottenham

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount suffered an injury against Tottenham in the 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The English midfielder recently made his comeback from an injury and was taken off late in the game against Spurs after suffering yet another injury.

However, on his Instagram account, Mount has claimed that it is not a serious injury and he thanked the fans for their messages.

In a collision with Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin, the Man United midfielder injured himself and had to be taken off because of it being a head injury.

On his Instagram account, the midfielder posted the message:

“I’m all good, just a scratch. Thanks for all the messages.”

Picture credit: Mason Mount / Instagram

Mount came on as a substitute against Tottenham when Kobbie Mainoo got injured and had to be taken off.He came on in the first half when the Red Devils had just gone down to ten men because of Bruno Fernandes’ sending off

He failed to make an impact on the match, just like the other Man United players who looked dejected and were completely outplayed by Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side.

Man United will be relieved to see Mount avoid an injury

The positive for Man United and manager Erik ten Hag will be that Mount has not suffered a serious injury and he will be available to play for them in the upcoming games.

His services will be needed because of Fernandes’ unavailability and the question mark over the fitness of Mainoo.

Ten Hag’s team will come up against Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League next.

Pressure is mounting on the Man United manager who faces an uncertain future at the club following a disappointing start to the new season.

The Red Devils are currently 12th in the league after their defeat against Spurs.