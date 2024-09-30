(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are currently 12th in the Premier League after another poor start to the season.

The Red Devils were humiliated by Tottenham at Old Trafford on Sunday in another disappointing result for Erik ten Hag and his team.

The Dutch manager faced an uncertain future at the club this summer but after talks co-owners, the hierarchy decided to keep him at the club, a decision which seemed highly influenced by Man United’s FA Cup win against Manchester City.

After getting backed by the club financially this summer and given five new players in the transfer window, Ten Hag has failed to make a positive impact at the club and it feels like it is not going to get better any time soon.

According to Daily Star, Man United have identified Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi as Ten Hag’s replacement at the club.

The Italian manager won the league title with Inter last season and has guided the Serie A giants to a total five trophies.

He also managed to take Inter Milan to the Champions League final in 2023, where they were beaten by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

The Italian manager is considered a master tactician and his playing style is appreciated throughout the world.

It remains to be seen if the Italian would be interested in taking over the Man United job, a job that has proved to be too difficult for some of the best managers in the world.

Gareth Southgate is part of the Man United shortlist

Along with Inzaghi, former England boss Gareth Southgate is the other leading candidate for the Man United job.

Southgate has admirers at Old Trafford, particularly in sporting director Dan Ashworth, who worked with the former England manager for the Football Association.

It is not only Ten Hag’s league form that is a huge concern but also his team’s form at the European stage.

Man United played a 1-1 draw against FC Twente in their first match of the Europa League this season. They face Porto in the next match which is not going to be easy either.

The Premier League giants are struggling to perform, with the team only four points above the relegation zone at the moment.