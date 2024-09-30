Mikel Arteta issues Riccardo Calafiori injury update ahead of Arsenal vs PSG

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared an update on the fitness of Riccardo Calafiori ahead of their upcoming match against PSG.

Calafiori, who joined Arsenal from Bologna for £42 million this summer, has made an immediate impact, even scoring a spectacular goal in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

However, during Arsenal’s recent match against Leicester City, the Italian left-back appeared to injure his knee following an aerial challenge with Odsonne Edouard and was seen in discomfort afterward.

Despite concerns, Arteta remains hopeful that both Calafiori and Ben White, who missed the Leicester game due to injury, may be fit to play against PSG, pending further assessments.

‘Those are the two players in contention and we have to review today’, Arteta said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

‘We didn’t have a training session yesterday. Obviously he was a bit emotional after the game and let’s see how he is today’, he said about the Italian defender.

The Gunners will be looking for their first Champions League win of the season when they face Paris Saint-Germain.

In their previous match in the competition, Arsenal were held to a 0-0 draw by last season’s Europa League winners Atalanta.

Arteta would be hoping to have both Calafiori and White in his team for the big match against French champions PSG.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are still unbeaten this season

The Gunners won against Leicester City at the weekend but they needed late goals to secure the three points at home against Leicester City.

They are still unbeaten this season in all competitions despite suffering injury to key players.

Martin Odegaard and new signing Mikel Merino are still out of action, two certain starters for the Gunners.

After winning against Leicester at the weekend, Arteta’s team will face Southampton in the league next weekend at the Emirates Stadium.