(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a huge boost as Mikel Merino returned to first team training ahead of their Champions League clash against Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday Evening.

Merino arrived at the Emirates this summer from Spanish side Real Sociedad in a deal which could rise up to £31.6m but hasn’t got off to the best of starts in north London.

The midfielder is yet to make his debut for the club having suffered a shoulder injury in his very first training session, and coupled with Martin Odegaard’s injury the Gunners have been light in terms of midfield depth.

Arsenal receive huge Merino boost

Having impressed for Spain as they won Euro 2024 it appears Arsenal fans won’t have to wait long to see Merino in action and he could make his debut against PSG on Tuesday evening or against Southampton at the weekend.

Journalist Kaya Kaynak reported that Merino was back in first team training ahead of Arsenal’s clash with PSG as he was spotted with Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu in a big boost for Mikel Arteta.

Fabrizio Romano subsequently confirmed Kaynak’s report and described the news as “excellent” for Arteta.

Merino, Calafiori and Tomiyasu all out for #AFC training here pic.twitter.com/R320ZF4tUN — Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) September 30, 2024

Merino hasn’t played any football since July and it’s likely Arteta will look to ease him back into action following his injury lay off.

His imminent return will give the Gunners another much needed option in midfield as they look to juggle a congested schedule.

Having drawn their opening Champions League game against Atalanta, the Gunners will be hoping to get three points on the board, but face a very difficult task against the French champions.

In a boost to their chances winger Ousmane Dembele will miss the game due to disciplinary issues, but PSG still boast an array of talent and will provide a really tough test.