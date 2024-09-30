Nigel Reo-Coker identifies key factor behind West Ham’s poor start to the season

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker has raised concerns about the club’s lack of leadership and strong personalities after spending time with the squad during their pre-season training camp in the U.S. under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Reo-Coker, who closely observed the team during their pre-season preparations, highlighted the lack of leadership within the squad, which he believes is affecting their performances.

Reo-Coker: Leadership issues affecting performances

Speaking on BBC’s 5 Live, the former midfielder shared his worries:

“Do you know what my biggest concern is (about West Ham)?

“I spent a bit of time with them this pre-season when they were on tour in America, and I think when I look at their performances now and all the change and what’s going on, my biggest worry is the lack of characters that I saw there, especially with how things are going.

Reo-Coker acknowledged that while players like Jarrod Bowen have the potential to take on leadership roles, the burden may be too great for just one player. He added:

“For me, Bowen is someone who can be a character and personality, but I just think now it is too much for him to do it by himself.”

Read more on West Ham:

West Ham’s tough start to the season

West Ham has had a tough start to the season under Lopetegui. Despite spending over £100 million in the summer transfer window, the team has struggled so far.

With only one win in the Premier League and two across all competitions, they currently sit 14th in the table with just 5 points.

Their defeats, while coming against stronger opposition like Chelsea, Manchester City, and Aston Villa, have raised concerns about their overall performance levels.

With Lopetegui aiming to revitalise the squad and guide West Ham back to winning ways, addressing the issues of team character and leadership will be crucial.