Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri is very much part of the first-team now, and his emergence was a big part of the reason the Gunners felt they could let Fabio Vieira go this summer, according to Charles Watts.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts explained that Nwaneri has impressed Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff, convincing them that he’s now ready to play in the senior side on a regular basis.

Nwaneri now looks like he should get even more minutes after the injury to club captain Martin Odegaard, but it seems it also influenced the club’s thinking in the transfer market this summer.

Some fans might have been surprised when Vieira was allowed to complete a late loan move to Porto, especially after Emile Smith Rowe had also been allowed to leave, joining Fulham in a permanent transfer.

Nwaneri, however, arguably already looks like an upgrade on Vieira, making that risky call completely justified.

Nwaneri earns praise from Arsenal expert

Discussing Nwaneri’s rise, Watts said: “Nwaneri was the spark that lifted everyone for that final push (against Leicester).

“I would start him next weekend against Southampton. Honestly, I would have started him against Leicester. I just think he’s ready. I wouldn’t even be worried if he were to start against PSG, not that I think he will.

“But the Southampton game would be perfect. In the absence of Martin Odegaard, he can just provide that bit of guile and creativity that Arsenal are perhaps missing, especially against teams that will sit deep against them.

“The coaching staff know that he is ready to play, Arteta has admitted that himself in recent weeks. He is very much now a part of the first-team squad and his progress is a big part of why Fabio Vieira was allowed to leave on loan.

“Obviously Arsenal do still have to tread carefully with him and they will. He will be carefully managed as his minutes increase, but I’m really looking forward to watching his development over the next couple of seasons.”

After producing talents like Bukayo Saka, Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson in recent times, it looks like the AFC academy have another huge talent coming through in Nwaneri.