Sir Jim Ratcliffe makes first Erik Ten Hag sack decision as one candidate ruled out of Man United running

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

Erik Ten Hag is under huge pressure at Manchester United.

The Dutchman is among the favourites to become the first Premier League manager of the season to be dismissed.

Struggling for results in the league, United, after winning just two of their first six league games, sit a miserable 12th place in the table.

The Red Devils’ latest showing on Sunday saw Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs run riot at Old Trafford — competently beating the home side 3-0 following a straight red card shown to Bruno Fernandes for a poor tackle on James Maddison.

Pressure on Sir Jim Ratcliffe to sack Erik Ten Hag building

And with last weekend’s result fresh in the minds, INEOS CEO and minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is under pressure to pull the plug on Ten Hag’s time with the club.

Although the British billionaire has refused to give a knee-jerk reaction to yesterday’s abysmal performance, speculation Ten Hag is on borrowed time is mounting.

First candidate for Man United job ruled out

However, while the Dutch pair’s futures remain uncertain, one managerial candidate who will not be returning to the Old Trafford dugout is former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

According to GiveMeSport, United’s new board have no plans to approach the 51-year-old for what would be his second stint in charge.

Solskjaer, now working as a match analyst for UEFA, managed United on a permanent basis from 2019 – 2021. During his two years in charge, the Norwegian, who oversaw 149 games, averaged 1.79 points per match.

However, with Solskjaer effectively ruled out of the running, assistant manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy and former England boss Gareth Southgate remain the two favourites to succeed Ten Hag should the 54-year-old leave his role.