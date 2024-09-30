Ten Hag favourite under threat? Man United consider move for £20m-rated Liverpool transfer target

Anthony Patterson has been linked with Man United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a potential transfer move for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as they look for someone to come in and challenge Andre Onana.

Onana has not been particularly convincing since joining Man Utd from Inter Milan just over a year ago, and it perhaps makes sense that the club now recognise that he needs more competition.

According to the Sun, Patterson is being eyed up by the Red Devils for that role, with the 24-year-old described as being firmly in their sights, though Liverpool are also mentioned as being among the suitors for the £20million-rated shot-stopper.

Patterson looks like a decent talent, but some United fans might not be entirely convinced he’s quite of the calibre required to be challenging to be number one for a major European club.

Patterson transfer: What would this mean for Onana at Man United?

Onana played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and looked a fine talent, while he also continued to shine when he made the move to Inter later on.

However, it’s just not happened for the Cameroon international at Old Trafford, so this Patterson story, whether it actually materialises or not, perhaps suggests there are now serious doubts about continuing with their current first-choice ‘keeper.

It might be that Onana can still turn things around, but he might benefit from more competition to keep him on his toes, while Ten Hag would also perhaps understandably like the option of rotating his goalkeepers more.

Liverpool might also be a tempting option for Patterson, however, so it will be interesting to see how that saga pans out as well, with Alisson very much the clear first choice at Anfield at the moment, while Caoimhin Kelleher is a very capable backup, though he’s perhaps someone who’ll want to move on soon to play more regularly, which could leave a space for Patterson.