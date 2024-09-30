What Paul Mitchell did behind Eddie Howe’s back after joining Newcastle left staff ‘stunned’

Paul Mitchell is not a popular figure at Newcastle United.

The 43-year-old replaced Dan Ashworth as the Magpies’ sporting director at the start of June this year.

However, despite arriving at St. James’ Park with the reputation of being one of Europe’s biggest transfer masterminds, the former Monaco chief endured a disappointing summer window.

Making just five first-team signings, including free transfers for veteran goalkeeper John Ruddy and defender Lloyd Kelly, Mitchell failed to land Eddie Howe’s top target, and would-have-been marquee signing Marc Guehi.

Newcastle staff ‘stunned’ by Paul Mitchell’s treatment of Eddie Howe

The England international’s failed transfer from Crystal Palace sparked friction between Howe and Mitchell. The pair’s working relationship suffered as a result, and if recent reports are to be believed, are no longer talking to each other amid disagreements over which player’s contract to extend.

And in line with suggestions the pair aren’t getting along behind the scenes, Football Insider claims Mitchell’s attitude after his appointment left Newcastle United’s workforce ‘stunned’ — a suggestion Jamie Carragher recently alluded to.

The sporting director immediately informed staff, including the Magpies’ scouting team, he was in charge, and that they would now be reporting directly to him. He called a meeting to discuss these changes further but failed to invite Howe leaving many questioning exactly who was leading the club.

Fans will certainly not appreciate hearing two of their club’s most senior, and influential figures, are at loggerheads. There will be hope the pair can patch things up or the club run the risk of having to make a very tricky decision.

  1. The owners should sort this problem out immediately.
    If they do not Howe will in the end leave the club.
    Mitchell obviously is unable to handle staff and does not know how to treat them , which is pathetic for someone in his position.

