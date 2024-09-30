(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola has provided a positive update on the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League game against Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday evening.

City have been without De Bruyne since their opening Champions League match against Italian champions Inter Milan on September 18th.

De Bruyne pulled up late on in the first half and was substituted at half time and has subsequently missed the games against Arsenal, Watford in the Carabao Cup and Saturday’s draw against Newcastle.

Guardiola issues De Bruyne update

With the news that Rodri will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury picked up in the draw with Arsenal, City will be hoping to get De Bruyne back as soon as possible.

Speaking ahead of the game against Slovan Bratislava, Guardiola issued a positive update on the Belgium international.

“Hopefully after the international break, he [Kevin De Bruyne] will be back,” he told his pre-match press conference.

Despite the injury issues with De Bruyne and Rodri, City have still made a good start to the season and remain unbeaten with 14 points from their first six games, just a point behind early leaders Liverpool.

De Bruyne has been a fundamental part of City’s success since he arrived at the club from German side Wolfsburg in 2015 and he’s gone on to establish himself as one of the best players to ever play in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old has won six Premier League titles and the Champions League amongst numerous other trophies during his time at the Etihad.

However, De Bruyne is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new deal are seemingly yet to begin and this could be his last season at the club.

The Belgian has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the past and it’s possible he could look to finish his incredible career with a lucrative pay day.