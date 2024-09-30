(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs will vote to stop transfers like Odysseas Vlachodimos’ move to Newcastle according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

This summer saw a number of Premier League clubs come up with creative ways to ensure they complied with Profit and Sustainability rules.

The Magpies had to sell Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh in order to comply with the rules, but managed to hold onto their key players, despite discussions taking place over Antony Gordon joining Liverpool as part of a swap deal with Joe Gomez.

Premier League clubs to clamp down on “creative accounting”

As part of the Anderson deal Nottingham Forest keeper Vlachodimos moved in the opposite direction for a fee believed to be £20m, but he hasn’t even made the bench this season.

Chelsea were also involved in a similar deal in which they sold Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa with unproven youngster Omari Kellyman going the other way for £19m and he’s currently training with the club’s under-21 squad.

It’s clear why these deals are being done because it’s a way of getting around PSR, but Wyness believes Premier League clubs could vote to clamp down on those kind of transfers, with any rule change requiring 14 out of the 20 clubs to vote for it.

“Newcastle are one of the prime candidates for creative accounting around some of their PSR deals, they aren’t the only ones, Villa, Everton and Forest all got involved,” he told Football Insider.

“No doubt, it’s within the rules, but I’d expect some potential rule changes at the end of next summer if the clubs decide that’s what they want in the meeting.

“I think that’ll be on the cards, the Vlachodimos deal smells of PSR, all the way.

“The rulebook is the rulebook, and if you’re within the rules then you can go ahead and do it.

“It isn’t for the Premier League to take decisions outside of the rulebook.

“The clubs will have to vote to change those rules. It’s a case of 20 shareholders, and they are the only ones who can change the rules, the league can only impose them.”