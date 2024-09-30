“Really appreciated by INEOS” – Romano name drops potential manager Man United could turn to if they sack Erik ten Hag

The Manchester United board may soon face a crucial decision regarding manager Erik ten Hag following the team’s disappointing start to the Premier League season.

After six matches, United have only managed two wins, while suffering three losses, including demoralising home defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham.

The 3-0 defeat to Spurs has significantly increased the pressure on the Dutch manager, casting doubts over his future at Old Trafford.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the next two games are very important for the club, hinting that it could be make or break for the former Ajax man.

When asked about the potential replacements, Romano admitted that the club are not in talks with any manager or their representatives at the moment.

He said on The Debrief Podcast:

“So there is no immediate risk for ten Hag, that’s for sure. Man United are not even talking to any other manager at this moment to replace Erik ten Hag. But obviously, the next two games could be important to show a reaction.”

However, he agreed that if it comes to finding a new manager, they will have names ready to approach, having already reviewed a few managers during the summer including former England manager Gareth Southgate.

He added:

“INEOS have good experience in football and also the new directors coming into the club, like Dan Ashworth, obviously Jason Wilcox, all of them have very good relationships with several people into football, so I’m sure they would be ready.”

“You mentioned Gareth Southgate, who’s always been really appreciated by INEOS. Then there is Graham Potter available, but also, for example, in that review (over the summer), one of the managers who had a meeting with Manchester United was Thomas Tuchel.”

“So for sure there would be candidates and for sure Manchester United could be ready. But again, it’s important to mention at this moment they are not thinking about it.”

“They have not started any process yet to replace ten Hag. They are still with the manager, supporting the manager. Of course, they want to see a reaction as soon as possible.”

Gareth Southgate is appreciated by INEOS

Gareth Southgate is reportedly the club’s preferred choice to replace ten Hag with if they decide to part ways with ten Hag.

He did a decent job with England, taking the country to two consecutive Euro finals, although they ended up losing both.

Southgate has drawn his fair share of critics, however, with fans and pundits often criticising his style of play and his inability to get the best out of what many believe is the England’s new golden generation.

It is said that the former England manager is keen on the United job and is ready to turn down other offers to wait for the opportunity.

And while INEOS are also reportedly keen on Southgate, his appointment might not sit well with Manchester United supporters, who could view him as too conservative for the club’s ambitions.