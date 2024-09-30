Leroy Sane on the Bayern Munich bench (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been tipped as a potential contender for the ambitious transfer of Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sane, but only if they get back into the Champions League.

That’s the view of former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who thinks Newcastle can surely be in the conversation for a big name like this, even if having Champions League football is an essential requirement as well.

CaughtOffside understands Sane is on Liverpool’s radar at the moment, and one imagines it’ll be clubs like that which will be in the conversation for the Germany international next summer if he doesn’t end up signing a new deal with Bayern.

Sane is heading towards being a free agent in 2025, so it could be that we’ll see the former Manchester City man back in the Premier League soon.

Newcastle made it into the Champions League last year, so they’ll no doubt be making it a big aim for this campaign to get back into the top four, with Aston Villa also showing back in May that it is possible to break into the places that were for so long occupied by the traditional big six of Man City, Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Sane transfer: Newcastle tipped as potential candidates for Bayern winger

Discussing Sane and links with Newcastle, Robinson told Football Insider: “I think Leroy Sane, with his reputation, what he’s done and who he’s played for, with no disrespect, would be looking to play Champions League football if he is to move on.

“He’s going to want to play regularly in the Champions League to enhance his international prospects with Germany as well.

“Newcastle would be able to offer him a huge financial package which would match the very best, but I think a player like Sane…

“Look, they’re up there at the moment, but I think if they don’t get Champions League football, I don’t think there’ll even be a conversation.

“If they do qualify for the Champions League, they’re very much in the frame and it’s worth having the conversation.”