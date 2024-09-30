Pundit and former Aston Villa player Stan Collymore believes Diego Carlos is an issue for Unai Emery following Sunday’s draw against Ipswich.
Villa dropped points against the Tractor Boys and yet again went behind when Liam Delap opened the scoring but they hit back through goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, before Delap struck again to ensure the points were shared.
The draw, Villa’s first of the season ended a run of three straight victories and sees them sit fifth on 13 points, two points behind early leaders Liverpool.
Diego Carlos an issue for Aston Villa
Villa have had issues at right back with Matty Cash out injured which has meant Ezri Konsa has had to shift over from centre back.
Konsa was responsible for losing possession in the build up to the Ipswich equaliser, whilst Delap also got the better of Carlos before firing past Emi Martinez.
Collymore took to X.com to share his thoughts after the game and highlighted Carlos as an issue, and also expressed concern about conceding first again.
He said:
“Thought we played in energy conservation mode instead of the usual high tempo. That means teams at this level will always pose a threat and it becomes difficult to respond to, credit to Ipswich, they stayed in the game.
“Carlos is an issue, Konsa back at centre back a must. The habit of conceding first is a concern, eventually it’ll cost more than 2 points today. If we can play at tempo v City or Bayern, then we can v Ipswich. It’s that simple.”
When Cash returns from injury that will be a huge boost for Villa and it will be interesting to how they improve defensively once he’s back in the side.
Villa have got a huge Champions League game against German giants Bayern Munich on Wednesday evening at Villa Park and will need to make sure they are at their best defensively if they are to stand a chance of getting a positive result.