(Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Pundit and former Aston Villa player Stan Collymore believes Diego Carlos is an issue for Unai Emery following Sunday’s draw against Ipswich.

Villa dropped points against the Tractor Boys and yet again went behind when Liam Delap opened the scoring but they hit back through goals from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins, before Delap struck again to ensure the points were shared.

The draw, Villa’s first of the season ended a run of three straight victories and sees them sit fifth on 13 points, two points behind early leaders Liverpool.

Diego Carlos an issue for Aston Villa

Villa have had issues at right back with Matty Cash out injured which has meant Ezri Konsa has had to shift over from centre back.

Konsa was responsible for losing possession in the build up to the Ipswich equaliser, whilst Delap also got the better of Carlos before firing past Emi Martinez.

Collymore took to X.com to share his thoughts after the game and highlighted Carlos as an issue, and also expressed concern about conceding first again.

He said: