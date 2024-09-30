Pressure on Ten Hag building as Man United directors’ reaction to Tottenham defeat spotted

Erik ten Hag seems safe at Man United for now (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Pressure is reportedly building on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after yesterday’s 3-0 defeat to Tottenham was met with glum faces from some key directors at Old Trafford.

Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke scored for Spurs in a comfortable 3-0 victory against a lacklustre Man Utd, who are now facing a key run of fixtures to try to turn their season around.

According to the Telegraph, the plan remains to stick with Ten Hag for upcoming games against Porto and Aston Villa, but the pressure is building, so there might not be long left for the Dutch tactician to get better results and performances out of these players.

Ten Hag simply doesn’t look like he’s been able to implement his playing style at United, with these players now mostly signed by him, with plenty of resources made available for the former Ajax manager to make the changes this squad needed.

However, it’s just not had the desired effect, with the Telegraph’s report noting the reaction of key figures Omar Berrada, Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox as they watched the Spurs game yesterday.

Ten Hag not gone yet, but is time ticking for the United manager?

Ten Hag was arguably very lucky to survive as United manager this summer, with the club taking some time before deciding to stick with him.

At that point, most MUFC fans were probably hoping for a change, even if Ten Hag won the FA Cup final at the end of last season, which now just looks like a result which majorly papered over some cracks.

Ten Hag’s United continue to look poor and unable to get a good run of results and performances going in the bigger competitions, and it just looks harder and harder with each passing game to justify keeping him.

It will be interesting to see if United can react in upcoming games against Porto and Villa, or else there will surely be a change made very soon.