(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are planning to enter the market in January as they look to sign a new right back according to reports.

Villa invested heavily in their squad over the summer with a number of new faces arriving at the club, the most expensive of which was midfielder Amadou Onana who cost £50m.

Unai Emery’s side have had a good start to the season, but recorded a disappointing 2-2 draw against Ipswich on Sunday and the Spaniard will likely be a little concerned about his team’s defending.

Villa looking to sign a right back in January

Villa have had problems at right back with Matty Cash being sidelined with a hamstring injury suffered against Arsenal in August.

It’s meant Emery has had to reshuffle his defence with Ezri Konsa shifting out to right back and Diego Carlos coming in at centre back.

Carlos has struggled and both he and Konsa should have done better in the build up to Liam Delap’s equaliser for Ipswich.

Emery said after the game that Cash was Villa’s only senior right back, with 18-year-old Kosta Nedeljkovic thought to not currently be under consideration due to a lack of experience.

With Konsa proving to be inconsistent at right back it’s clearly an area Villa need to strengthen in and Football Insider have reported they are planning a move for a new right back in January.

The report adds that Emery and President of Football Operations Monchi could look to bring in a player they are already familiar with to try and limit the adaptation period.

Football Insider state that whilst Cash is still first choice there’s a feeling the club could upgrade on him if the right option becomes available.

Cash arrived at Villa from then Championship side Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £14m and has made 144 appearances to date for the club.