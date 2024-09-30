(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham summer signing Crysencio Summerville sent a message of support to his former teammate Wilfried Gnonto following Leeds United’s impressive 3-0 triumph over Coventry City.

The highlight of the match came early when Gnonto found the back of the net just 16 minutes in, a performance that did not go unnoticed.

After the game, Gnonto shared highlights on his Instagram account, celebrating his contribution.

Summerville, who recently joined West Ham for £25 million, took a moment to show his support, commenting, “Your time my boy,” and praising the young winger’s performance.

Despite his move to the Premier League, Summerville remains connected to Leeds United and his former teammates, showing the strong bond he shares with them.

Gnonto’s growing influence at Leeds United

His message not only applauds Gnonto’s display but also acknowledges the growing impact the Italian forward is making at the club.

During the 2023-24 season, Gnonto played a crucial role for Leeds, scoring nine goals and assisting 3 across all competitions. This season, he has 2 goals and an assist in 7 league games so far. (Transfermarkt)

Slow start at West Ham for Summerville

Summerville has had a slow start to his life at West Ham, with him yet to open his account for the London club.

The Hammers have been poor so far, with only one win in the league out of 6 games so far.

Despite having spent over £100m in the summer window, manager Julen Lopetegui has so far struggled to get the team to find results.

The pressure has began to mount on the Spanish manager and if he fails to turn the season around, he could soon find himself on the chopping block.