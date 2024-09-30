Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham could reportedly all face missing out on the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who is said to have chosen Real Madrid as his next club.

There is still interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester City in Zubimendi, but it seems his preference would be for the Bernabeu to be his next destination if he leaves Sociedad, according to TBR Football.

Zubimendi has shone in La Liga and it’s not surprising he’s been the subject of so much interest from top clubs for some time now, though this summer he ended up staying at Sociedad.

It now looks like he’s got his heart set on a move to Madrid next, in what could be yet another superb signing to strengthen this impressive squad Carlo Ancelotti has been putting together in the last few years.

Zubimendi transfer blow for Arsenal, Liverpool & Tottenham

Zubimendi makes sense as an ideal long-term replacement for Toni Kroos in midfield, with the German legend retiring at the end of last season.

Still, there would surely also have been room for Zubimendi in this Arsenal side, with Jorginho another player who isn’t getting any younger and who might soon need replacing, while there’s also Thomas Partey, who has had issues staying fit and who is in the final few months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have done well despite missing out on Zubimendi, with Ryan Gravenberch really raising his game since Arne Slot became manager.

One imagines there’s still room for someone of Zubimendi’s quality, however, while the Spain international would also surely be ideal to help get this Tottenham team closer to competing for a place in the top four.

It would be exciting to see the Spain international in the Premier League, but that now seems less likely, with Real Madrid so often proving impossible for the biggest names to turn down.