Maghnes Akliouche in action for Monaco (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Newcastle United director Paul Mitchell is reportedly keen to strengthen Eddie Howe’s attack and is eyeing up a potential raid on his former club Monaco for talented young winger Maghnes Akliouche.

The 22-year-old has long been highly rated as a top young player emerging in French football, and it could be that we’ll soon see him making his way to the Premier League.

According to TBR Sport, Newcastle chief Mitchell is keen on Akliouche as an option to strengthen the right-hand side of the Magpies’ attack, something which he was keen to do in the summer but couldn’t manage at the time.

Newcastle have had some success with signings of young players from Ligue 1 in the past, and Akliouche looks like another who could be a smart investment.

Akliouche transfer: Newcastle keen on player with similar profile to Michael Olise

Akliouche is said to be viewed as a similar profile to Michael Olise, according to TBR Sport’s report, and though it might be a while before he reaches that level, it certainly makes sense that he’s being discussed in that way.

The Frenchman impressed at the Olympics this summer and also notably shone for Monaco in a big game in the Champions League against Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle can get this deal done at some point in the near future, but it could be a real coup if they do, and they’ll no doubt hope that the Mitchell and Monaco connection can do them some favours.

If not, it surely won’t be too long before other top clubs join NUFC in trying to sign Akliouche, with Monaco tending to cash in on their star players like this most of the time, with Youssouf Fofana being one recent example as he left the club for a big move to AC Milan this summer.