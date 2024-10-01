Arsenal players clap their fans after the draw at Man City. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night Arsenal take on the might of Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but the build up to the match seems to have been mired in controversy.

The Gunners are one of many successful clubs across Europe that will, for the most part, be playing two games a week in the lead up to the end of the year.

It’s a relentless schedule that even saw Man City’s Rodri put his head above the parapet and suggest that a player strike wasn’t that far off if things continued in the same vain.

Arsenal ace appears to support a player strike

Far from being a loan voice, other big names started to follow suit including Barcelona’s Jules Kounde.

Despite needing to concentrate on overcoming the French giants in the premier European competition, Jurrien Timber is the latest to court controversy regarding strike action.

UEFA are surely not going to be happy when the headlines being written are about players from their member clubs complaining about their welfare, rather than pushing forward the Champions League agenda.

“It’s a big topic at the moment in dressing rooms, not only at City and Liverpool but also our dressing room,” Timber was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

“I didn’t play last season, so I’m just enjoying playing right now – you won’t hear me complaining – but I totally understand what they’re saying.

“[…] I honestly think it’s a dangerous thing. Last week we played City and I think they played again two days later – that’s too much.

“[…] It’s (having their voices heard) a really good point. The players are speaking right now and let their voices be heard. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any less [busy] at the moment.”

There does seem to be a real change in the mood amongst the players across the top European leagues who appear to have just had enough.

It’s clear that they all want to give their best each and every week, but the physical demands being placed upon them makes that almost impossible.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and what could be more desperate than the best players on the continent refusing to play in the biggest tournaments.