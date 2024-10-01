Arsenal star Declan Rice names Chelsea hero as his favourite player ever

Declan Rice in action for Arsenal (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice spent time at the Chelsea academy and he has history with the Gunners’ Premier League rivals.

The midfielder was signed by Arsenal last year and since then he has been an instant hit at the Emirates Stadium.

After joining the club from West Ham United in a big money move, Rice has emerged as one of the best players in the league.

Not only at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal but also for the England team, Rice is one of the first names on the team sheet.

The midfielder was asked by Amazon’s Tik Tok account about who his favourite player ever is.

Rice did not name any Arsenal player but instead named former Chelsea captain and iconic defender John Terry as his favourite player ever.

“Who is your favourite footballer of all-time?” Rice was asked.

“John Terry,” Rice said.

Terry is one of the greatest Premier League players of all time and his leadership qualities have been appreciated even by his rivals.

During his 19 year spell at the club, he lead them to five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and one Champions League title.

Rice supported Chelsea as a youngster which makes it understandable for him to name Terry as his favourite player ever.

Arsenal fans might not like Declan Rice’s answer

Despite the fact that some Arsenal fans might not like Rice’s choice, the midfielder did not hesitate to name the legend of Arsenal’s Premier League rivals as his favourite player.

Rice contributed massively to Arsenal’s Premier League title charge last season and he is hoping to do the same this time around.

The Gunners are currently third in the league behind Liverpool and Manchester City and they are expected to be involved in the race to win the league again this season.