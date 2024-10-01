(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has been in remarkable form since joining the club from Manchester City for £40 million in 2023.

His outstanding performances have made him one of the standout players in the Premier League, and many clubs are likely regretting not making a move for him, especially after his explosive start to his second season with Chelsea.

Given Mikel Arteta’s close connection to Manchester City, where he previously worked as Pep Guardiola’s assistant, Arsenal fans might wonder why their club didn’t make a move for Palmer. After all, Arteta knew Palmer’s potential from his time at the Etihad.

However, Arsenal expert Charles Watts has now clarified that Arsenal were never really in the running to sign Palmer, and if they did try to sign him, City would have never sold him to them.

Speaking in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Watts said:

“I don’t believe Arsenal were ever in for him. I’ve certainly not heard that anyway. I don’t think City would have sold him to them even if they were, given the rivalry between the clubs.”

“That was the same summer that Arsenal were interested in potentially bringing Joao Cancelo to the Emirates, but City made it clear that was a deal that was not going to happen, even though they had allowed Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to make the same move 12 months earlier.”

“So I think Arsenal would have got the same sort of response if they had asked about Palmer anyway.”

Cole Palmer’s impact at Chelsea

Since making the move to Stamford Bridge, Cole Palmer has quickly established himself as one of the best attacking players in the league. In his debut season, Palmer scored a staggering 22 goals and provided 11 assists in the Premier League, and 27 goals with 15 assists across all competitions.(Transfermarkt)

His immediate impact raised questions about whether the 22-year-old could maintain such high standards in his second season, and he has done just that.

In the current Premier League campaign, Palmer has already contributed to 10 goals in just 6 games, with 6 goals and 4 assists. His sensational form is proving to be a game-changer for Chelsea, making him one of the most dangerous attackers in the league.

In hindsight, Arsenal fans might feel disappointed that their club didn’t secure Palmer, given his stellar performances and Arteta’s knowledge of the player. However, as Watts pointed out, it’s likely that Manchester City would have refused to sell him to a direct title rival, regardless of Arteta’s connections. Palmer’s success at Chelsea is a testament to his talent, and while Arsenal missed out, Chelsea seem to have found a future star.