“Mean a lot more” – Arsenal’s Kai Havertz aims dig at Chelsea with latest UCL comments

Kai Havertz will forever be remembered in Chelsea folklore having scored the winning goal in the 2021 Champions League final but did the Arsenal star take a dig at his old club with his latest comments?

The German spent three years at Stamford Bridge before moving to Arsenal last summer and although things did not work out the way they were planned for the 25-year-old in West London, his Champions League final goal will always keep him in the hearts of Chelsea fans.

One set of supporters that do not know what winning the Champions League feels like is Arsenal and ahead of the Gunners’ clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the competition on Tuesday night, Havertz has stated that winning Europe’s biggest trophy with the North London outfit would mean more to him than his first with Chelsea.

Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, the German talent said: “It was a good moment for me in my career [the 2021 Champions League final] and something that I’m always going to think about. It’s a nice feeling but it would be even nicer if I can do it with Arsenal and it would mean a lot more.”

It is unclear what Havertz fully means by these words but the understanding that makes the most sense is that winning the Champions League with Arsenal would mean more as the club’s fans have never experienced it before unlike Chelsea.

However, it could also be a dig at his old club given the way they let him go and the fact that fans of the Gunners are known to be more passionate than their London rivals, which would make the experience greater.

Can Arsenal win the Champions League this season?

The 2024/25 season is one where Arsenal need to win something having come so close to lifting the Premier League title during the last two seasons.

A trophy is the next step in the progression of Mikel Arteta’s squad and being one of the best teams in Europe on paper, why can’t the Gunners secure their first Champions League trophy?

Arsenal on their day can beat any team in Europe and their experience in the competition last season will stand to the North London outfit’s young squad this time around. However, the Champions League is a tournament where a bit of luck is required and that may not fall on the Premier League giants’ side.