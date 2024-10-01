Arsenal’s Kai Havertz joins exclusive club with Champions League goal

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz loves a goal at the Emirates Stadium and the German’s header in the Gunners’ Champions League clash with PSG on Tuesday night saw the forward join an exclusive club.

Havertz gave the Premier League side the lead in the European tie after 20 minutes as the former Bayer Leverkusen star connected with a lovely Leandro Trossard cross to head the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the PSG net.

According to talkSPORT, this goal has seen the 25-year-old join an exclusive club as the German star has become the first Arsenal player since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2019 to find the back of the net in six consecutive matches at the Emirates Stadium.

Havertz’s run stretches back to the final game of the 2023/24 campaign, where he scored a late winner in a 2-1 triumph against Everton.

The forward has begun the 2024/25 campaign in fine form at Arsenal’s stadium, netting in the first game of the season against Wolves before adding goals in matches against Brighton, Bolton, Leicester City and now PSG.

The former Chelsea star is living up to his £65m price tag after many football fans questioned the signing of the 25-year-old when it was completed last summer.

Can Kai Havertz fire Arsenal to trophies this season?

There was a lot of talk during the summer transfer window about Arsenal signing a striker and the Gunners were linked to many of Europe’s best.

However, the Gunners stuck by their current options and more importantly Havertz, who has led the line for Mikel Arteta over the last few months. The German has rewarded his manager for his loyalty with his recent run of form at home and it begs the question, can the 25-year-old fire the North London club to trophies?

Havertz has scored five goals across nine matches in all competitions during the current campaign, which is very positive form, however, the Germany star will need to add goals on Arsenal’s travels if he is to help the Gunners collect trophies this season.