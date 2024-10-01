Arsenal star ready to leave the club next year as Mikel Arteta prepares plan to replace him

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League standings and their summer signings have done well at the club.

Riccardo Calafiori has been the pick of the signings Mikel Arteta made in the summer and he has contributed to their season so far.

His arrival and Jurrien Timber’s return to fitness is bad news for one of the Arsenal players, who has now fallen down the pecking order at the club and he is looking for a move away from the Emirates Stadium.

According to TBR Football, Jakub Kiwior is expected to leave the club next year, as early as the January transfer window.

The left-sided defender has hardly played this season and Calafiori and Timber have been used by the Arsenal manager in his position.

With the Gunners having a set central defensive duo in William Saliba and Gabriel, competition is tough between the full-back positions.

Kiwior has featured for Arsenal in their Carabao Cup clash against Bolton but apart from that, playing time has been limited for them.

Juventus, Inter Milan and Bologna have been credited with interest in the defender in the past and he would be hoping those clubs come for him again next year.

Arsenal have identified Jakub Kiwior’s replacements

The Gunners are already working on four replacements to replace the defender.

Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera, Nantes’ Nathan Zeze, Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez and Vitor Reis of Palmeiras have all attracted interest from the Premier League giants.

The club already have an option in Oleksandr Zinchenko at the club but the player’s long term future is still not secured at the Emirate Stadium.

Arteta and his recruitment team will be looking to replace Kiwior next year as the player wants to leave for more first team action and his potential replacements have all been impressive for their respective clubs.