Arsenal vs PSG confirmed team news: Mikel Arteta sticks with Leicester decision

Arsenal return to Champions League action on Tuesday night in a huge clash with Paris Saint-German at the Emirates Stadium as Mikel Arteta’s team look to bounce back from the disappointment of their opening game.

The Premier League side travelled to Atalanta last time out in the competition and could only come away from Italy with a 0-0 draw and were lucky to do so as a remarkable double save from David Raya denied the Serie A side all three points.

Arsenal come into Tuesday night’s match having needed a last-minute goal to beat Leicester City on Saturday and although Arteta’s side are yet to reach their top level so far this season, they will know that a win over the Ligue 1 champions would send out a big statement to the rest of Europe regarding their ambitions in the tournament.

Arteta has made no changes from the win over the Foxes with the Spanish coach believing it is his best 11 at present.

Arsenal confirmed starting 11

As for PSG, the French giants opened up their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 over Girona and face a big task in trying to come away from the Emirates Stadium with all three points on Tuesday night.

The Ligue 1 champions have failed to beat Arsenal in their previous four meetings and have lost their last three away games in the Champions League against English opposition.

PSG were 3-1 winners over Rennes on Friday night and there has been some controversy in the aftermath of the win as the club’s best player so far this season, Ousmane Dembele has had a falling out with his manager Luis Enrique.

The Spanish coach has dropped the winger for the trip to London, which is one of four changes that have been made from their last league win.

Matvey Safonov, Lucas Beraldo, Fabian Ruiz and Dembele are replaced by Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Desire Doue.

PSG confirmed starting 11