Aston Villa weighing up move for 21-year-old La Liga wide player

Aston Villa's Spanish head coach Unai Emery. (Photo by Ian Kington / AFP)

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing the Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.

The 21-year-old winger is the target for the West Midlands club according to a report from TBR Football.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa decide to make a move for him in the near future. They could use more quality and depth in the wide areas and Pino would be a long-term acquisition for them.

He is highly rated in Spanish football and he has shown his quality in La Liga with Villareal. He could develop into an important player for Aston Villa as well if he manages to adapt to English football quickly.

Aston Villa need players like Yeremy Pino

The West Midlands club will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season. They will be hoping to secure European qualification on a regular basis and they need quality players in order for that to happen. Signing a quality attacker like Pino would be a wise decision. The 21-year-old will add goals, pace and flair to the Aston Villa attack.

If the West Midlands club can secure his services for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a bargain in the long term. The 21-year-old will certainly improve with coaching and experience. He will look to establish himself as an indispensable asset for the Premier League club.

The opportunity to move to England can be quite attractive for most players and Aston Villa will be an attractive destination as well. Furthermore, they have a top-class manager like Unai Emery in charge and he could play a key role in the transfer. The Spanish manager has managed Villarreal in the past and he has close ties with the La Liga outfit. It remains to be seen whether he can use his connections to help get a deal over the line. Meanwhile, a reunion with the manager could be quite enticing for the young winger as well.

