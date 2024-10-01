Recent €20million PSG signing remains on Chelsea’s radar

Lucas Beraldo with PSG (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain may only have recently signed Lucas Beraldo, but he’s a player who remains on the radar of Chelsea, according to Blues journalist Simon Phillips via his Substack.

The talented young Brazilian centre-back impressed during his time at Sao Paulo and one imagines there were plenty of top European teams monitoring him while he was there.

Eventually, Beraldo ended up joining PSG for a fee of €20m (as per L’Equipe‘s report at the time), but it seems Chelsea continue to monitor him as one of a number of defensive options they like, along with Nottingham Forest defender and fellow Brazilian Murillo.

Chelsea might do well to pounce on Beraldo if he ends up becoming available at any point in the near future, as they could arguably still do with improving their defensive options.

Beraldo transfer could be an important upgrade for Chelsea

Although we’ve seen CFC spend a lot on a host of new signings under the ownership of Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, there have been more than a few flops in there, and most fans would probably agree that Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile have been among the most disappointing.

It might be that the French duo will still be able to turn things around for themselves at Stamford Bridge, but Beraldo could perhaps be an upgrade in that department.

The 20-year-old still has a lot to learn, but perhaps looks like a player with a higher ceiling than Chelsea’s current centre-backs, so it could be a smart investment for the west Londoners.

Still, given that Beraldo only recently joined PSG, this surely won’t be possible any time soon unless he really ends up struggling for playing time in Luis Enrique’s side, in which case we could perhaps see him move on again quite quickly, though one imagines a loan move might be more likely than a permanent sale.