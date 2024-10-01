Carragher slams €60m Tottenham player for awful displays this season

Tottenham Hotspur played wonderfully well at Old Trafford to completely knock the stuffing out of Man United’s sails, but Jamie Carragher isn’t happy with the contributions of one Lilywhites player this season.

So far in 2024/25, the North Londoners have won three, drawn one and lost two of their six games, scoring 12 and conceding five.

They find themselves currently in eighth position, and just five points behind leaders, Liverpool.

Carragher not happy with Tottenham ace

That sort of early season record is likely to neither enthuse Ange Postecoglou nor make him overly unhappy.

There have been some great moments for Spurs already this season not least against United, when Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Redknapp, suggested the visitors could’ve scored six.

Ange Postecoglou pinpointed where the improvements had been made in that game, so losses against Newcastle and Arsenal, and a toothless draw against Leicester will surely grate.

Jamie Carragher has certainly had his say on where he thinks the North Londoners might be going wrong, slamming €60m-rated (transfermarkt) defender, Cristian Romero.

“You look at the back four and you go they’re good players them. The right-back is alright, Udogie did really well last season. Romero is a World Cup winner and everyone things van de Ven is amazing, lightning quick, every time you watch him it’s ‘oh, he’s a brilliant player,'” he said on Sky Sports’ The Overlap podcast.

“I think Romero has been awful this season, but my point is that nothing really stands out at you going ‘oh that’s a nightmare,’ but they still concede lots of chances and lots of goals.”

It’s not the first time Carragher has criticised the Argentinian this season either. He posted on X that ‘Romero’s start to the season has been very poor!’

There’s no time like the present for the centre-back to ram those words right back down Carragher’s throat.

