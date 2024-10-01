“They will look for a solution” – major hint that Chelsea star will leave in January transfer window

Carney Chukwuemeka with Cole Palmer (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka is surely going to be leaving in the January transfer window as Fabrizio Romano has stated that there will be efforts made to look for a “solution” with the youngster.

The talented 20-year-old hasn’t had much playing time since moving to Stamford Bridge but he’s long been rated highly in the game, dating back to his time at former club Aston Villa.

Speaking on his YouTube channel in the video clip below, Romano has made it clear that there was a lot of interest in Chukwuemeka in the summer, though a deal didn’t happen in the end…

Now, however, Chukwuemeka isn’t playing for Enzo Maresca’s side, so it makes sense for Chelsea to look for suitors this January.

Chukwuemeka transfer: What next for the young Chelsea midfielder?

Discussing Chukwuemeka’s future recently, Maresca did little to hide the fact that he didn’t see the England youth international getting many first-team opportunities in his squad this term.

“He’s a very good player, but for the amount of players we have… we decided at the start of the season that it would be better for him to leave,” Maresca said.

“We wanted him to play 35 games rather than be here and play less games.”

Chukwuemeka is surely good enough to play regularly elsewhere in the Premier League, while one imagines other top teams around Europe might also find room for him.

AC Milan, for example, have signed a lot of unwanted former Chelsea players in recent times, with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek going on to do well at the San Siro.

Interest from Turkey might also be something to keep an eye on in the weeks and months ahead.