Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is under a lot of pressure after a poor start to the season.

There have been rumours that Crystal Palace are already looking at potential alternatives and David Moyes has been mentioned as a possible target.

A source told Hammers News: “Palace are already sounding out experienced managers and Moyes is one very much in their thoughts if they do decide to get rid of Glasner.”

The 61-year-old manager is currently without a job after leaving West Ham United and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles are ready to bring him back to the Premier League.

Moyes has managed clubs like Manchester United and Everton as well and he has extensive experience in the Premier League. He could prove to be an interesting short-term option for the Eagles if they cannot find and upgrade on Glasner immediately.

Meanwhile, the Londoners showed great improvement under the former Bundesliga manager towards the end of last season but they are struggling to perform at a high level this year. It will be interesting to see if Glasner can help turn things around and get his side firing once again.

They have failed to win their first six matches in the league this season.

Crystal Palace must aim higher than David Moyes

Crystal Palace have a talented squad and they will be expected to push for a top-half finish. Glasner will certainly hope to help his side improve and he will also look to hold on to his job. It remains to be seen whether he can succeed.

There is no doubt that Moyes is a proven option in the Premier League, but he is unlikely to be an exciting one for the fans. Crystal Palace have a talented young squad and they need to bring in someone with a more adventurous approach. A younger manager with more potential would be the ideal appointment for them.

Moyes could be a useful stop-gap option for them but he is likely to be an underwhelming addition.

