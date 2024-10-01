(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Liverpool are ready to keep Mohamed Salah at the club.

The Egyptian attacker has entered the final year of his contract at the club and after the match against Man United this season, he claimed that it is going to be his last year at the club.

The Reds are keen on keeping their star player at Anfield beyond this season with rumours linking Salah to a move to Saudi Arabia.

After scoring four goals and registering four assists in six Premier League games this season, Salah has guided Liverpool to the top of the league.

Brown told Football Insider that Liverpool are ready to break the bank to keep Salah at the club and how the right-winger is important to how the Reds play their football.

“I think Liverpool will break the bank in their efforts to keep him,” he told Football Insider.

“Of all of the left-footed players who play on the right, he is the best by far. Liverpool without Mo Salah are not the Liverpool we have seen.

“He can change the game in a minute. If they’re struggling, they can get the ball to him and he’ll make something happen.

“He’s so important to the way the play.

“I would think they’d be desperate to keep him.

“They will be making every effort to tie him down to a new contract before they let him go to Saudi Arabia for nothing, I’m sure.”

Liverpool need to hold on to Mohamed Salah

The Merseyside club cannot afford to let Salah leave the club considering that he is still one of the best players in the world.

They would find it difficult to find a better player than Salah in that position and when you already have someone like him, there is no point in letting him leave and look for his replacement.

Arne Slot has managed to get the best out of the Liverpool star and he seems to be enjoying his football at the moment.

Attackers often experience a downfall when they move past the age of 30 but the 32-year-old Salah has shown no signs of stopping any time soon.

The Reds have to make their move fast though, with Salah free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs in January.