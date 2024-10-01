“Getting closer” – Frank Lampard on Arsenal’s chances of winning the Champions League

Former Chelsea star and Champions League winner Frank Lampard believes Arsenal will feel that they are closer to winning the competition this season as Mikel Arteta’s team continues to grow stronger.

Having come close to lifting the Premier League over the past two seasons, it seems vital that the North London club win a trophy during the current campaign to continue their squad’s progression.

Arsenal are one of the best teams in Europe on paper and will feel that they have a chance of getting their hands on the continent’s biggest prize this season.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Sport, Frank Lampard believes Mikel Arteta‘s squad will feel like they are getting closer to winning a big trophy as the Gunners continue to grow as a club.

“The Mikel Arteta project, which has been a few years now, two years in the Champions League. They’re growing all the time, recruiting really well and growing stronger as a team. They will feel like they are getting closer,” the Champions League winner said.

Can Arsenal win the Champions League this season?

Arsenal’s journey under Arteta has come to a crucial point in this journey as the Gunners are now expected to win a trophy this season and following the injury to Man City’s Rodri, the North London club are seen as favourites for the Premier League and other competitions.

The league will be the priority for Arteta as it is the only way to gauge the improvement of his squad but the Spanish coach knows how special it would be to be the man to deliver the Premier League giants their first European crown.

Winning the Champions League is certainly a possibility for Arsenal this season as the Gunners can beat anyone on their day. The North London outfit will need a little luck along the way as crucial months lay ahead for Arteta’s squad.