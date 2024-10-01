Former Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has stated that he is “really pleased” for his former player Kai Havertz as the Arsenal forward scored again for the Gunners in their Champions League win over PSG on Tuesday night.

Havertz gave the Premier League side the lead in the European tie after 20 minutes as the former Bayer Leverkusen star connected with a lovely Leandro Trossard cross to head the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the PSG net.

This goal saw the 25-year-old join an exclusive club as the German star has become the first Arsenal player since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2019 to find the back of the net in six consecutive matches at the Emirates Stadium.

Havertz’s run stretches back to the final game of the 2023/24 campaign, where he scored a late winner in a 2-1 triumph against Everton.

The former Chelsea star is living up to his £65m price tag after many football fans questioned the signing of the 25-year-old from the Blues when it was completed last summer and Lampard is one man who is pleased to see the forward do well.

Frank Lampard “really pleased” to see Kai Havertz succeed at Arsenal

Lampard was in charge of Chelsea when the West London club signed Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen during the 2020 summer transfer window as part of a £75.8m deal with the Bundesliga club and the English coach is delighted to see his former player currently succeeding at the Emirates Stadium.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Sport, the former Blues coach admitted that the German star was always a talented player and that he is pleased to see the 25-year-old currently doing well with Arsenal.

“It shows you what confidence can do in football. He is a talented player, always has been and this move [to Arsenal] was questioned in the beginning in some parts,” Lampard said.

“I’m really, really pleased for him. He is a really nice lad but as he said, he’s getting to grips with that competitive edge of the game, which has given him another layer.”