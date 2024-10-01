Gary Neville makes title win prediction between Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Liverpool are currently leading the Premier League standings under the leadership of manager Arne Slot.

The Reds have started the new season in fine form and shown that there is hope of life after Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

With five wins from their first six Premier League games of the season, Liverpool have shown that they mean business this season.

Manchester City and Arsenal have fought for the Premier League title for the last two seasons and despite Liverpool’s brilliant start, Gary Neville feels that the winner will come from those two clubs.

The football pundit has predicted Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side to win the Premier League title this season.

While talking to NBC Sports, Neville predicted that it is finally time for the Gunners to emerge as the winners ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Man City side.

He said:

“I nominated Arsenal at the start of the season to win the league. I do think they are getting closer.

“They will win the league this season, not because of what happened in the last week with Rodri. I just feel that this could be one season too far for Manchester City.

“But look, it’s Pep Guardiola. I think it really seems like he is up for the fight and he is actually taking Mikel Arteta on now in press conferences which is great to see for us.”

Arteta’s Arsenal side almost won at the Etihad Stadium this season with ten men but a late goal from John Stones salvaged a point for Man City.

Arsenal are getting closer to win the Premier League title

In the last few seasons, Arsenal have closed the gap on Man City and they have shown that they have what it takes to compete with the Sky Blues.

It would not be wrong to say that Guardiola has the best squad in the world at his disposal and Arteta and Arsenal deserve credit for competing against them and taking them close in the fight for the title race.

Arsenal look much better defensively this season and they added quality and depth to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Their only issue is the fact that they have some key players injured at the moment. With them returning soon, Arteta will have a fully fit squad for his title charge.