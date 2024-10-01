Video: Another goalkeeping howler leads to Arsenal doubling lead vs PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma had a night to forget in Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash with Arsenal as a second error led to the Gunners doubling their lead through a Bukayo Saka free-kick. 

The Premier League outfit created the better chances out of the two teams during the first half and the home side took the lead in the clash courtesy of a Kai Havertz header.

Donnarumma had a big role to play in that goal as the Italian keeper rushed out into no man’s land instead of staying on his line, which resulted in the German heading in the opener.

15 minutes later, the PSG goalkeeper made another huge error, which led to Arsenal doubling their lead.

Saka swung in a free-kick into the Ligue 1 champions’ box from a long distance out and the ball easily crept past Donnarumma in the PSG net.

The goal was preventable and Luis Enrique would not have been happy with his goalkeeper at the break as it left the Spaniard’s team with a lot to do during the second half of their second Champions League clash.

