It reportedly seems that there is no panic at Crystal Palace at the moment despite a poor start to the season under current manager Oliver Glasner, who is described as having credit in the bank after the superb job he did when he took over last term.

That’s according to a piece from Football Insider, who state that Palace are still confident in what Glasner can achieve after the superb promise he showed when he was first brought in, so it looks like the Austrian tactician is not close to being sacked and will be given time to turn things around at Selhurst Park.

Glasner was highly rated before he got the Palace job after previously impressing at Eintracht Frankfurt, and it will be interesting to see if he can recover from this difficult position as his team remain without a Premier League victory so far this season.

Glasner still has time at Palace, but what’s gone wrong?

In fairness to Glasner, it won’t have been easy losing star player Michael Olise in the summer, with the Frenchman a key part of the team’s attack last term before he made the move to Bayern Munich, where he’s continued to show what a world class talent he is.

It was never likely to be easy for Palace to replace Olise, though they did well to hold on to other key players like Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze.

The Eagles board will no doubt hope to see some improvement from the team soon, but it seems clear that no one is going to make any rash decisions over the manager, who has surely earned himself a bit more time to try to improve the current situation.