Journalist reveals Arne Slot concern with member of starting line up at Liverpool

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

It feels like nothing could go wrong at Liverpool at the moment with Arne Slot’s team sitting at the top of the Premier League standings.

They have started the new season in fine form and at the moment, they are ahead of both Manchester City and Arsenal in the league.

Not only that, they have started the season in the Champions League with a convincing win against AC Milan while also knocking out West Ham United from the Carabao Cup.

Fans are delighted with how life has started under Slot after the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

There is, however, one player that Slot would want to contribute more to the team in the attacking positions.

Journalist James Pearce has claimed that the Liverpool manager has every right to demand more from midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

Pearce stated that the Liverpool midfielder’s numbers are not good enough for a player who plays in an attacking team and likes to keep possession.

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, the journalist said:

“Slot spoke recently about how he felt that Szoboszlai needed to contribute more in the final third, I think quite rightly, made the point that for an attacking midfielder, what was it, three Premier league goals last season?

That really isn’t sufficient when you’re you’re playing for a team like Liverpool, who dominate possession and create so much.”

Szoboszlai has still not scored a goal for Liverpool in the six games he has played so far this season.

His return of only three league goals last season is a massive surprise, considering that he makes runs to the box and often finds himself in attacking positions.

Liverpool need better attacking output from Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungarian midfielder joined the Reds from RB Leipzig with huge expectations from him.

It would be wrong to suggest that he has not played well this season and should be dropped from the starting line up.

Slot wants more from the player and the Dutch manager knows that Szoboszlai is more than capable of taking his game to the next level.

Szoboszlai will have a chance to perform better attacking wise in the next two games against Bologna and Crystal Palace.