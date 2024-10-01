Video: Kai Havertz heads Arsenal into the lead vs PSG but another Gunners man was the star of the show

Arsenal took the lead in their UEFA Champions League clash with PSG at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of a Kai Havertz goal.

The Ligue 1 champions face a very tough task against the Premier League outfit on Tuesday night having failed to beat Arsenal in their previous four meetings and have lost their last three away games in the Champions League against English opposition.

Mikel Arteta’s men were looking to bounce back from their disappointing opening game in the competition having shared the points with Atalanta in a 0-0 draw.

Arsenal made a positive start to their clash with PSG and looked the more threatening in the opening phase of the game. That was rewarded after 20 minutes when Havertz headed home a Leandro Trossard cross.

The German is in fine form having also netted at the weekend against Leicester City but it was the Belgian who was the star of the show for this goal.

The winger carried the ball past several PSG players up the pitch before producing a beautiful cross onto the head of his Gunners teammate.

Watch: Kai Havertz opens the scoring for Arsenal vs PSG

Kai Havertz heads Arsenal into the lead ? How about that ball from Leandro Trossard? ?#UCLonPrime pic.twitter.com/Glzghe7GQm — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 1, 2024