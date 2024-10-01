Leeds United were 3-0 winners over Coventry City on Saturday and everyone associated with the Yorkshire club were delighted with the performance of Brenden Aaronson.

The 23-year-old returned to England this summer after spending a year on loan in Germany with Union Berlin following Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League. The midfielder’s time in the Bundesliga was nothing special but it seems to have given the American some confidence upon his return to Leeds.

Aaronson has started the majority of the Whites’ matches so far this season as Daniel Farke operates the United States international in his preferred number 10 role.

Fans of Leeds were very impressed with the midfielder during their win over Coventry last weekend as the 23-year-old’s display helped the Championship outfit move up to fifth in the league standings after seven matches.

Brenden Aaronson impresses Leeds United fans

Following the match, Leeds supporters took to social media to praise their number 10 and even stated that he was better than last season’s hero, Georginio Rutter, who moved to Brighton during the summer transfer window.

According to LeedsUnitedNews, one fan said: “Aaronson is far more effective than Rutter.”

Another said: “I wouldn’t say [Aaronson is] a Rutter replacement but I think we always lacked that agile number 10 last season,” while “first class” was another Leeds fan’s description of Aaronson.

Everyone at the cub seems to be happy with Aaronson and they will hope his performances continue as they will need the American to help them secure promotion to the Premier League this season.