“It’s idiotic” – Football legend slams Man United star for his performance vs Tottenham

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been the talk of the town once again after their defeat against Tottenham in the Premier League.

The Red Devils were convincingly beaten by Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham side with Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke scoring the goals at Old Trafford.

Questions have been raised about Erik ten Hag’s future at the club after that defeat and some of the players who were humiliated by Spurs on Sunday.

Dutch football legend Marco van Basten has slammed one of the Man United players and Ten Hag.

Manuel Ugarte, the new summer signing from PSG, started the match for the Red Devils and looked completely out of place in the Man United team.

His career is off to a terrible start in England and his first impression is worrying considering the amount Man United have spent on him.

Van Basten was critical of Ten Hag for spending too much money on players who are simply not good enough.

Van Basten told Ziggo Sport, as reported by The Mirror:

“I saw a new player walking around at Manchester United, (Manuel) Ugarte, for €50million (£42.3m). How is this guy walking around there? It’s idiotic how much (Ten Hag) has decided to invest in players who are not even good.”

Manuel Ugarte needs massive improvement to become a hit at Man United

If this is what Ugarte is capable of, then Man United are in serious trouble moving forward.

The midfielder had difficulty dealing with the pace and the physicality of the Premier League game.

His criticism might be a little harsh since these are still early days for him and his career in England.

However, he needs massive improvement in all aspects of his game if he wants to become a successful signing at the club.

Ten Hag’s record of making signings at the club has not been too successful with the Dutch manager failing to get his recruitment strategy right.

The Man United boss has spent heavily on players like Antony, Andre Onana, Mason Mount and others who have all failed to perform.