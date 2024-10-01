Wolves knock caused key Liverpool star to miss two training sessions this week

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed that Diogo Jota missed two training sessions this week following the Reds’ win over Wolves on Saturday as a precaution ahead of their return to the Champions League.

The Merseyside club defeated Gary O’Neil’s team 2-1 in a tricky game at Molineux with the result putting Slot’s men top of the Premier League. However, not everything was rosy in the garden leaving the Midlands as both Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota suffered knocks.

The Athletic have reported that the Portuguese star missed training on Tuesday following last weekend’s match as the forward suffered a blow to his foot. This makes the 27-year-old a doubt ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Bologna at Anfield on Wednesday.

Federico Chiesa was another absentee from Tuesday’s session, but Darwin Nunez and Andy Robertson were both involved.

The Uruguay star missed the 2-1 victory at Molineux due to illness but is back in contention to face Bologna, while Robertson limped off after a heavy challenge late on but the Scotland left-back is also fit and available.

Arne Slot optimistic about Diogo Jota’s fitness

Speaking to the press on Tuesday, Arne Slot provided an update on the fitness of both Jota and Chiesa as preparations continue for Liverpool’s match with Bologna.

“Diogo missed two sessions after the game vs Wolves, but I’m expecting him to be available to play,” the Dutch coach stated via James Pearce. “Federico, it happened yesterday. I’m not expecting him to be available. We will have to see about Saturday.”

Although Slot is optimistic about Jota being available for Wolves, there must still be doubt having not trained this week.

The 27-year-old is likely to be part of the squad to face Bologna as his injury does not sound serious but whether he starts remains to be seen as Jota is a player Slot will not want to risk given his importance to the Reds so far this season.