“I personally think…” – Liverpool legend’s prediction that will anger Reds and intrigue Arsenal fans

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have started their 2024/25 seasons in good form, with the Reds topping the Premier League table and the Gunners just a point behind but in third on goal difference from Man City.

Arne Slot’s side take on Bologna at Anfield on Wednesday looking for another win in the Champions League which would give them maximum points after two games, whilst Mikel Arteta’s charges have a tough assignment at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Michael Owen makes incredible Arsenal admission

PSG seem to already be focusing on one particular area where Arsenal are strong, whilst Sky Sports’ Gary Neville, despite Liverpool’s decent run, has made a surprise claim regarding Slot’s squad.

Essentially, the former Man United defender, perhaps unsurprisingly given his club allegiance, had suggested that Liverpool didn’t look like title winners in their recent game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Another ex-United ace, but one with much more of a Liverpool background, Michael Owen, would appear to agree with his former England colleague.

In a hugely surprising admission, Owen has tipped Arsenal to win the Premier League this season.

“I personally think Arsenal are going to win the league this year,” he told Premier League Productions on September 28 at 8.10pm (noted by TBR Football).

“Yeah, I do. I think they are going to win it but they have had a couple of lucky calls.

“I don’t know why, the last game against Manchester City, I know there was a lot of hot air and words spoken from Arsenal’s point of view.

“But actually, they got lucky in that game with the referee blowing the whistle before and the free-kick getting taken early. That could have been a different game there.

“Luck is on their side, at the moment, but I still think they are a very good team and I think they could go on to win it this year.”

Those comments are sure to anger Liverpool fans who have never really forgiven Owen for turning out for one of their biggest rivals, albeit later in his career.