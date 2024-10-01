Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

Liverpool have been long-term admirers of the Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The 24-year-old French defensive midfielder was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League club before he opted to join the Spanish giants. It appears that Liverpool have now renewed their interest in the player and they could look to move for him in the near future.

We have recently covered reports stating that Real Madrid are open to selling him.

According to reports via Paisley Gates, the midfielder will cost around €90 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to break the bank for him. It is no secret that they need a quality defensive midfielder. They have missed a reliable defensive midfielder since the departure of Fabinho.

Although Wataru Endo did a reasonably good job last season, the Japanese international finds himself on the fringes of the first team under the new manager. Liverpool need to invest in someone better and Tchouameni would be an exceptional acquisition. The 24-year-old is regarded as a world-class talent and he could develop into a key player for the club.

Aurelien Tchouameni could transform Liverpool

Liverpool will need to improve their squad if they want to win major trophies in the coming seasons and a quality defensive midfielder could make a huge difference. The Real Madrid star will not only help protect the central defenders, but his arrival will also allow creative players like Alexis Mac Allister to operate with more freedom.

Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay up. Any move might have to wait until the summer transfer window. Real Madrid will be hoping to push for major trophies this season and they will not want to lose a key player midway through the campaign.

