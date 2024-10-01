17 goals & 9 assists last season: Liverpool eyeing up a move for £75m-rated attacker

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes.

According to reports via Paisley Gates, Liverpool are keen on signing the Brazilian international attacker and he is valued at around £75 million.

Rodrygo has established himself as a key player for Real Madrid and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League side. Liverpool could certainly use a quality attacker like him and the Brazilian could be an exciting alternative to Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan striker has not been able to score goals consistently, and he has not been a regular starter under Arne Slot either. If Liverpool look to replace him in the coming months, Rodrygo would be the ideal acquisition. He has proven quality of the highest level and he could transform Liverpool in the attack.

Can Liverpool convince Rodrygo to join?

However, convincing the player to join the club could prove to be difficult. Real Madrid are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world and they have a proven track record when it comes to pushing for major trophies every year. The Brazilian has no reason to push for a move away from the Spanish club.

Even though Liverpool have an exciting project at their disposal, they might struggle to convince the attacker to join the club.

Furthermore, the asking price seems quite steep as well. There is no doubt that Rodrygo is a world-class talent with a bright future, and he could end up justifying the investment in the long term. But, Liverpool need to improve the other areas of their squad as well and they might not be able to spend £75 million on a striker.

The 23-year-old scored 17 goals and picked up nine assists in all competitions last season. He could add a new dimension to the Liverpool attack if he joins the club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keen on his Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni as well.

