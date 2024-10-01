Man City ready to erase more Man United history after equalling UCL record

Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

Man City have equalled Man United’s all-time record for the longest-ever unbeaten run in Champions League history.

United have held the record for 16 years which was set when the Red Devils went 25 matches unbeaten between September 2007 and May 2009. The run featured 20 wins and five draws, one of which was their 2008 final success, which Sir Alex Ferguson’s team won on penalties against Chelsea.

The Red Devils weren’t at their best during the group stage of the 2008/09 campaign but remained undefeated throughout it. After knocking out Inter, Porto and Arsenal during the knockout rounds, Man United’s run of 25 matches unbeaten came to an end when they were defeated 2-0 by Barcelona in the 2009 final.

With Man City beating Slovan Bratislava 4-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Pep Guardiola‘s side are now unbeaten in their last 25 European games (W17 D8) having not lost a game since May 2022.

According to TNT Sports, this equals Man United’s record for the longest-ever unbeaten run in Champions League history as the Red Devils’ rivals are on the verge of shattering another one of their neighbour’s achievements.

City host Sparta Praha at the Etihad Stadium next time out in the Champions League with a win putting the Manchester club as the standalone holder of the longest-ever unbeaten run in the competition’s history.

Man City’s 25-game unbeaten Champions League run

Man City won the 2023 edition of the Champions League going undefeated all the way to the final before beating Inter Milan to secure their first European crown. That continued into the 2023/24 campaign as Pep Guardiola’s team were knocked out by Real Madrid but it was via a penalty shootout.

With two wins under their belt during the current version of the Champions League, Man City are now on the verge of history. A win over Sparta Praha will see Guardiola’s men become one of the best European teams ever and at present, it is hard to see where their run will end.