“Not the reaction you expect” – Man United figures unimpressed with players’ mentality

Dalot, Casemiro and Onana in United's loss to Spurs (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United players have come under fire from some figures inside the club as the mentality and general response to setbacks has been questioned.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano provided some insight into the situation at Man Utd at the moment, with Erik ten Hag looking safe for the time being, even if the pressure is growing to see a major improvement in the club’s upcoming games against Porto and Aston Villa.

As well as the manager being under the spotlight, it seems there is a realisation that the players have to take some of the blame as well, with Romano stating that the feeling of some inside Old Trafford is that the way the players have reacted to setbacks at times is not what you’d expect from big names playing for a top club.

See below for more details as Romano explains what’s been going on at United and what we can expect to see next…

Do Man United players need to do more for Ten Hag?

It’s always likely to be a question which splits fans, but do the players have to look at themselves in this situation, or is it the manager’s responsibility to get the best out of them?

With United, it’s not at all clear, as both the managers and the players have changed a lot in recent years, but results have largely been the same.

At the same time, though, Ten Hag has arguably been backed more than most recent MUFC managers, with big money invested on some of his former Ajax players such as Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Andre Onana, who have largely been disappointing in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the football has probably also been worse than it was for a lot of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, but at least with some trophies to show for it, with the FA Cup final triumph last season the Carabao Cup the year before that.